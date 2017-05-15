May 15 Bioanalytical Systems Inc
* BASI reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue rose 19 percent to $6.359 million
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management
to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its
indebtedness to Huntington Bank
* Bioanalytical Systems-evaluating among others, potential
disposition of certain assets, possible sale of West Lafayette
building to repay indebtedness
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board continues to weigh
options and timing for hiring a new CEO, to fill position
vacated in November of 2016
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc- qtrly revenue rose on
preclinical services revenues due to an overall rise in number
of studies in Q2 versus prior year period
