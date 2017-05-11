UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 BASIC FIT NV:
* Q1 GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 27% YEAR ON YEAR TO €76.9 MILLION
* SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER 100 CLUB OPENINGS IN 2017
* Q1 NUMBER OF MEMBERSHIPS INCREASED BY 24% YEAR ON YEAR TO 1.33 MILLION
* Q1 NUMBER OF CLUBS IN THE NETWORK INCREASED BY 21 TO 440 Source text: bit.ly/2quciqd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources