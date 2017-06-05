June 5 BASIC NET SPA:

* SAYS IT HAS EXERCISED OPTION RIGHT TO PURCHASE THE BRAND BRIKO; THE CLOSING OF THE OPERATION IS SCHEDULED FOR JULY 31

* PURCHASE OF THE BRAND TAKES PLACE AT INITIAL PRICE OF EUR 1 MILLION, WITH FURTHER CONSIDERATION BASED ON SALES OF BRIKO PRODUCTS AT JUNE 30 2019, WITH A CAP SET AT EUR 3 MILLION