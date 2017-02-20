Feb 20 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:
* In 2017, Basilea will further advance clinical development
of its oncology drug candidates and expects to complete
dose-escalation in bal101553's phase 1/2a studies and bal 3833's
phase 1 study
* Product sales of 7.1 million Swiss francs ($7.08 million)
in europe and 7.3 million francs royalties received on 2016
Cresemba US sales
* 289 million francs cash and financial investments at 2016
year-end
* FY net loss 51.3 million francs versus 61.6 million francs
year ago
* Sales for 2016 full year of 7.1 million francs in Europe
($1 = 1.0034 Swiss francs)
