Sri Lankan shares hit 3-wk high as blue chips gain
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.
March 20 Basler Ag
* Basler starts with very strong incoming orders into the new fiscal year and expects 2017 sales growth and pre-tax return above the strategic target value
* Sales growth 2017 will very likely be above strategic target value of 15 pct
* Due to economies of scale, in this case it can be assumed that pre-tax return will also be above targeted 11 pct percentage points in 2017
* Started new fiscal year with a high order backlog as well as good incoming orders
* With a continued good order situation, processing of order backlog is expected to last into Q3, despite significant capacity expansions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.