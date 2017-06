June 27 BASLER AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: BASLER AG: BASLER AG INCREASES GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* BASLER AG INCREASES GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 - NEW SALES FORECAST: EURO 140 - 150 MILLION - NEW PROFIT FORECAST: EBT MARGIN 15 - 18 %

* AFTER AN EXTRAORDINARILY STRONG Q1, INCOMING ORDERS CONTINUED TO DEVELOP ABOVE EXPECTATIONS IN Q2

* ‍FOR REMAINING TWO QUARTERS, ASSUMES SOLID DEVELOPMENT OF INCOMING ORDERS, NOT ON SAME HIGH LEVEL AS IN FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2017​