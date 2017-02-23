UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
Feb 23 Basler Kantonalbank:
* FY group total operating income was increased by 15.0 pct
* FY consolidated net profit amounted to 137.5 million Swiss francs ($136.10 million), an increase of 9.0 percent
* Operating result is expected to improve again in the course of the current year, in a situation that is likely to remain difficult
* Unchanged dividend of 3.10 francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0103 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.