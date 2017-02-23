Feb 23 Basler Kantonalbank:

* FY group total operating income was increased by 15.0 pct

* FY consolidated net profit amounted to 137.5 million Swiss francs ($136.10 million), an increase of 9.0 percent

* Operating result is expected to improve again in the course of the current year, in a situation that is likely to remain difficult

* Unchanged dividend of 3.10 francs per share