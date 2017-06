May 10 BASLER AG:

* BUSINESS FIGURES FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 - BASLER STARTS THE FISCAL YEAR WITH FULL ORDER BOOKS AND RECORD RESULTS

* Q1 INCOMING ORDERS: EURO 60.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 23.5 MILLION, +157 %)

* Q1 SALES: EURO 36.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 22.4 MILLION, +62 %)

* Q1 EBIT: EURO 8.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 2.4 MILLION, +233 %)

* Q1 PRE-TAX RESULT: EURO 7.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 2.2 MILLION, +259 %)

* FOR 2017, COMPANY CONTINUES TO PLAN WITHIN A SALES CORRIDOR OF EURO 120 - 130 MILLION AT AN EBT MARGIN BETWEEN 13 - 15 %