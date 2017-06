June 29 Bassett Furniture Industries Inc :

* Bassett announces fiscal second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 sales $114.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.5 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 4.2 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bassett furniture industries inc - company-owned store sales were $67.1 million for q2 of 2017 compared to $61.9 million for Q2 of 2016, an increase of 8.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: