BRIEF-Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 23
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
Feb 21 Bastide Le Confort Medical SA:
* H1 revenue EUR 106.4 million ($112.22 million) versus EUR 95.1 million year ago
* Targets global growth about 15% for whole 2016-2017 Source text: bit.ly/2m4Femt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9481 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) slumped for a second straight month in May, likely reflecting a high base effect from the year before.
* Refers to market announcement regarding sale of NSW assets made on 14th June 2017