BRIEF-Health Italia Q1 EBITDA at 819,503 euros
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS
March 6 Bastide le Confort Medical SA
* H1 revenue 106.4 million euros versus 95.1 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share 3.5 million euros ($3.70 million) versus 3.6 million euros year ago
* H1 operating income 7.0 million euros versus 7.1 million euros year ago
* Sees FY growth of around 15 pct
* Confirms its objective of recurring operating margin of around 7.5 pct for this fiscal year Source text: bit.ly/2mx3ZYc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, for testing center project
June 16Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Juhong as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/phT17K Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)