March 6 Bastide le Confort Medical SA

* H1 revenue 106.4 million euros versus 95.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share 3.5 million euros ($3.70 million) versus 3.6 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 7.0 million euros versus 7.1 million euros year ago

* Sees FY growth of around 15 pct

* Confirms its objective of recurring operating margin of around 7.5 pct for this fiscal year Source text: bit.ly/2mx3ZYc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)