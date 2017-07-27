FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-BAT CEO says to focus on Reynolds integration, not consolidation
#Breaking City News
July 27, 2017 / 9:54 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-BAT CEO says to focus on Reynolds integration, not consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc

* Interview-British american tobacco ceo says glo tobacco heating device has 3 percent market share in tokyo after 3 wks

* Interview-British american tobacco ceo says reynolds acquisition has made it biggest vaping company in world

* Interview-British american tobacco ceo says still has room on balance sheet for bolt-on acquisitions

* Interview-Bat ceo says "zero plans nowadays" to internally discuss a breakup of imperial brands

* Interview-Bat ceo says bat has a lot of things to focus on now, including reynolds integration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)

