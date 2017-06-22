June 22 Bauhaus International Holdings :

* Announcement of final results for the year ended 31 March 2017

* FY turnover of group dropped by about 13.7 pct to approximately HK$1,305.9 million

* FY net profit increased by about 22.7 pct to approximately HK$64.9 million

* Final dividend of HK7.5 cents per ordinary share was proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: