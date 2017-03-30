INSIGHT-Cattle slaughter crackdown ripples through India's leather industry
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
March 30 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Bausch + Lomb Ultra® for astigmatism contact lenses introduced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
HONG KONG, June 15 Bain Capital plans to sell up to $400 million worth of shares in Japanese restaurant chain operator Skylark Co Ltd, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.
June 15 British engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins reported its fastest growth in annual profit in at least a decade on Thursday, which could help smooth completion of its takeover by Canadian rival SNC-Lavalin Group.