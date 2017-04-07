UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Bavaria Industries Group Ag
* Net asset value of Bavaria Group increased by 10 pct to 375.3 million euros ($399.21 million) per end 2016 (2015 342.3 million euros)
* All portfolio companies combined had a net loss in 2016 of 3.8 million euros, while in previous year they had a net profit of 8.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9401 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources