BRIEF-Extrawell Pharmaceutical issues profit warning
* Group expects to record a decline in profit of not less than 30% for year ended 31 March 2017
Feb 23 Bavarian Nordic A/S:
* Updated Phase 1 Data Show Bavarian Nordic's Vaccine Candidate Induces a Broad and Durable Immune Response against RSV
* Says antibody levels maintained against multiple targets 6 months post vaccination
* Additional T cell data confirms broad activity against all 5 RSV targets included in the vaccine
* SAYS WILL COMMERCIALIZE PM1183 WITH TRADE NAME OF ZEPSYRE Source text: http://bit.ly/2rCIKmp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS