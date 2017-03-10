March 10 Bavarian Nordic A/S:
* Announces collaboration to evaluate CV301 and tecentriq in bladder cancer
* Agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche) whereby Roche has agreed to supply their
PD-L1 blocking antibody Tecentriq (atezolizumab) for a clinical study combining Bavarian
Nordic's cancer vaccine, CV301, and Tecentriq in patients with urothelial carcinoma, or
bladder cancer
* Roche has committed to supplying Tecentriq to Bavarian Nordic during the phase 2 trial
* Bavarian Nordic will be responsible for conducting clinical trial, and both companies will
share data from trial
* Bavarian Nordic continues to retain all commercial rights to CV301
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)