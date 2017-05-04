Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Monday:
May 4 Bavarian Nordic A/S:
* Q1 EBIT LOSS 3.1 DKK MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 152.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE DKK 198 MILLION VERSUS DKK 23 MILLION YEAR AGO
* MAINTAINS ITS FINANCIAL EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017
* the Board has appointed the company's current CSO Helén Tuvesson as new CEO of Active Biotech AB
* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered direct offering