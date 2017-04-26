April 26 Baxter International Inc
* Baxter reports first-quarter 2017 results and increases
financial outlook for full-year 2017
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.50 from continuing
operations
* Q1 revenue $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.43 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.20 to $2.28 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.66 to $1.80
* In Q2, expects flat sales growth on a reported basis, or
approximately 2 percent on a constant currency basis
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Baxter International - now expects sales growth of
approximately 1 to 2 percent on a reported basis or 2 to 3
percent on a constant currency basis in 2017
* Baxter International - expects sales growth of about 1 to
2 percent on a reported basis or 2 to 3 percent on a constant
currency basis for FY 2017
* Baxter International says expects earnings from continuing
operations, before special items, of $0.55 to $0.57 per diluted
share in Q2
* Qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $2.56
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $10.20
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: