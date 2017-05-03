PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 15
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Baxter International Inc
* Baxter International Inc - received guidance from FDA clarifying regulatory pathway for new peritoneal dialysis technology
* Baxter International Inc - Baxter plans to have first patient on therapy with new system, as part of a clinical trial in 2018
* Baxter International Inc - regulatory submission is expected in 2019 for new peritoneal dialysis technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access Pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.