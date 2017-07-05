July 5 Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Acura Pharmaceuticals - on June 28, co received written notice from Bayer Healthcare terminating Acura's license and development agreement with Bayer dated as of June 5, 2015

* Acura Pharmaceuticals - as a result of termination, Mainpointe Pharmaceutical has option to license co's impede technology with respect to product in U.S. and canada