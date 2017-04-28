BRIEF-Perrigo Company announces pricing for its cash tender offer
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer
April 28 Bayer AG CEO at AGM
* Says assumes that there will still be considerable competition even after Monsanto deal is completed Further company coverage:
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer
TORONTO, June 14 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN, June 14 Indigo Partners, the private equity firm managed by Bill Franke, the veteran U.S. low-cost airline investor, is selling its 18.7 percent stake in eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, it said on Wednesday.