BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Baylin Technologies Inc:
* Baylin reports continued positive adjusted EBITDA
* Reports revenue in q1 of 2017 was c$19.8 million, a 5% decrease from a year ago
* Qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Says anticipate quarter-over-quarter spending to increase through balance of fiscal 2017 in comparison to 2016
* Baylin Technologies - "management will explore opportunities to increase scale of our business through a strategic, accretive acquisition or acquisitions" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing