March 10 Bayn Europe AB:

* Signed a letter of intent with Toikako Kaubandus OÜ, after discussions about market entry strategies in Estonia

* Letter of Intent (LoI) includes distribution of Bayn sugar-reduction solution product line EUREBA and sugar-reduction ingredients line Navia

* Letter of Intent is effective from March 2017 for an initial period up to April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)