UPDATE 1-Moody's downgrades Australia's top banks over housing risk
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)
May 15 Bayport Management Ltd:
* Quarter ended March 2017 net interest income $40.4 million versus $34.4 million year ago
* Qtrly profit before taxation $6.2 million versus loss of $875,000 year ago Source: bit.ly/2qIOr6k Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)
* Says informed by major shareholder of intention to dispose of its interest in NDIL to another insurance group Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Moody's says rise in countercyclical capital buffer is credit positive for Czech banks because it ensures that they focus on capital retention to preserve their existing solid capital bases amid strong loan growth