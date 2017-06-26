June 26 Baytex Energy Corp:

* Baytex provides operational update - Q2 2017 production up 5%

* Baytex Energy - based on field estimates for June, average production during Q2 is estimated at 72,500 boe/d representing a 5% increase over q1/2017

* Baytex Energy Corp says estimate our production in first half of this year to be 70,900 boe/d

* Baytex Energy Corp - ‍for second half of 2017, co entered into hedges on approximately 48% of net wti exposure with 9% fixed at us$54.46/bbl​

* During Q2, exploration and development capital expenditures are estimated at $78 million

* Baytex Energy Corp - in Canada, q2/2017 production is estimated at 34,000 boe/d, an increase of 2% over q1/2017

* Baytex Energy Corp says have elected to maintain 2017 production guidance at 68,000 to 70,000 boe/d

* Baytex Energy Corp - production from eagle ford area properties during q2/2017 is estimated at 38,500 boe/d, an increase of 7% over q1/2017

* Baytex Energy Corp says net debt totaled approximately $1.9 billion at may 31, 2017

* Maintaining our capital budget guidance at $325 to $350 million for 2017