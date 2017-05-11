May 11 BAYWA AG

* Q1 REVENUES EUR 3.8 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT AT EUR 8.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 12.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IS OPTIMISTIC THAT GROUP WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS TARGETS FOR THE YEAR, PROVIDED THAT NO NEGATIVE INFLUENCES ARE EXERTED ON BUSINESS BY EXCEPTIONAL WEATHER CONDITIONAS AND MARKET DEVELOPMENTS