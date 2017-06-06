BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Bazaarvoice Inc:
* Bazaarvoice, Inc. announces its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2017
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.02
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.05
* Q4 revenue $50.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $50 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bazaarvoice Inc - as we look to fiscal 2018, expect saas growth rates to increase while continuing to increase profitability and cash flow
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources