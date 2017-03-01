March 1 Bba Aviation

* David Crook to succeed Mike Powell as group finance director

* Mike Powell, group finance director, has resigned in order to take up role of Chief Financial Officer of Wolseley PLC

* Powell will be leaving group on 31 st may 2017

* David Crook, currently group financial controller, to position of finance director with effect from 1st June 2017