UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
June 30 BBGI SICAV SA:
* Signed deal with SNC-Lavalin unit to invest in investment vehicle which will hold equity interests in 5 PPP projects in Canada
* Raised total commitment amount available under its existing credit facility with ING Bank and KFW Ipex-Bank from £110 million to £180 million
* Agreed total cash consideration payable by company for five initial project interests is expected to be approximately C$208 million
* Cash consideration will be funded from company's existing cash resources and drawings under its extended credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.