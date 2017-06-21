PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 21 bBreak Systems Co Ltd
* Says it receives a notice from SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd. , confirming share subscription
* Says it will issue 31,200 new shares at the price of 1,536.4 yen per share, or for 47.9 million yen in total, through private placement to SBI SECURITIES Co., Ltd.
* Says subscription date on June 21 and payment date on June 26
* Proceeds will be used for personnel expenses, as well as advertisement and education fund
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/j7tPLx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* MARCO DE BENEDETTI REPLACES CARLO DE BENEDETTI AS CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY Source text: http://reut.rs/2sJhx3G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CALAIS, France, June 23 France's interior minister on Friday ruled out a new migrant reception centre in Calais and said he would deploy extra riot police to contain a new influx of people roaming the port city in search of food and shelter.