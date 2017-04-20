BRIEF-Powerhouse Ventures names new chairman
* Russell Yardley has been duly appointed as chairman by board
April 20 BB&T Corp
* BB&T reports strong first quarter earnings; driven by record quarterly revenues and expense control
* Q1 revenue rose 9.1 percent to $2.8 billion
* Qtrly taxable-equivalent revenues were $2.8 billion for Q1, up $52 million from Q4 of 2016
* Qtrly average loans and leases held for investment were $142.0 billion compared to $142.3 billion for Q4 of 2016
* Qtrly tier 1 risk-based capital was 12.0 percent versus 12.2 percent last year
* Qtrly average deposits were $161.4 billion compared to $160.1 billion for prior quarter
* Q1 loss per share $0.74 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* BB&T - During quarter, terminated $2.9 billion of higher-cost fhlb advances, resulting in a pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of $0.30 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 taxable equivalent net interest income $1,649 million versus. $1,568 million last year
* BB&T Corp - Qtrly excluding purchased credit impaired loans, provision for credit losses was $146 million versus $133 million for prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: