Feb 22 Bbva
* BBVA has entered today into an agreement for acquisition
from Dogus Holding a.s. and Dogus Arastirma Gelistirme ve
Musavirlik Hizmetleri a.s. of 41,790,000,000 shares of Turkiye
Garanti Bankasi amounting to 9.95 percent of the total issued
share capital of Garanti Bank at a total consideration of 7.95
Turkish Liras per share
* Completion of the Acquisition is conditional on (i)
obtaining the approval of the general assembly of each of the
sellers authorizing the execution of the acquisition and the
transfer of the shares to BBVA and (ii) obtaining of the
applicable regulatory approvals
* Completion of the acquisition is expected to occur during
the first half of 2017
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)