UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
June 30 BBVA Banco Frances Sa:
* Files to say it is offering up to 82.6 million ordinary shares, which may be represented by American depositary shares
* BBVA Banco Frances says offering of shares consists of an international offering in the U.S. and other countries outside Argentina and a concurrent offering in Argentina Source text: (bit.ly/2svVmMw) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.