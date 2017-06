Feb 16 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA :

* Completes sale of almost all of its stake in Chinese bank CNCB for 554 million euros ($588.9 million)

* Sold 1.7 percent of CNCB on the market, generating net capital gain of about 177 million euros

* CNCB stake sale increases BBVA's highest quality capital ratio (CET1) by around 4 basis points

($1 = 0.9407 euros)