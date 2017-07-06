EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate future yields slip as consumer prices decline

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 7 Yields on short-term Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Friday after monthly consumer prices declined for the first time in 11 years, bolstering the case for a sharp rate cut this month. Prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index fell 0.23 percent in June, the sharpest drop since August 1998. The annual inflation rate fell to 3.00 percent, at the bottom end of the central bank's target band of 4.5 percent pl