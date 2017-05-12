UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 B&C SPEAKERS SPA:
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 9.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* WITH REGARD TO THE FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR 2017, THE COMPANY MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT THIS WILL REPRESENT A CONSOLIDATION YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources