April 25 BCB Bancorp Inc:

* BCB Bancorp, Inc. announces first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25

* Net interest income increased by 6.6 percent, to $14.6 million for three months ended March 31, 2017

* Net interest margin was 3.43 percent for three-month period ended March 31, 2017 and 3.37 percent for three-month period ended March 31, 2016