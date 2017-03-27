March 27 Bcb Bhd:
* Entered into sale and purchase agreements with Wellington
Tan and Tan Seng Koon Shenton
* Deal to acquire 6 adjoining lots of freehold agricultural
lands all in the Mukim of Simpang Kanan, district
* Purchase consideration and the development cost will be
financed through a combination of internally generated funds
and/or bank borrowings
* Agreement for total cash consideration of 34.6 million RGT
* Acquisition will not have any material effect on the
earnings and EPS of BCB group for the financial year ending 30
June 2017
Source text (bit.ly/2mHmg65)
