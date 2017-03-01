March 1 Bcbg Max Azria Group Inc
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through
chapter 11 reorganization
* Has obtained a commitment of $45 million in new financing
and also filed a chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* Canadian affiliate commencing separate filing for
voluntary reorganization proceedings under canada's bankruptcy
and insolvency act
* Certain term loan lenders during course of chapter 11
process have committed to provide new financing of up to $45
million
* DIP financing will be used for ordinary working capital
purposes and to ensure normal operations during chapter 11
process
* Also taking steps to close its freestanding stores in
canada, and consolidate its operations in europe and japan
* Expects to complete reorganization within six months;
stores will remain open during this process
