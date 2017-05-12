BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 12 Becton Dickinson and Co:
* BD announces exercise of option to purchase additional shares by underwriters of public equity offerings increasing total gross proceeds to $4.95 billion
* Says with exercise of options, total gross proceeds for offerings is approximately $4.95 billion
* Becton Dickinson-to use proceeds from offerings to finance portion of cash consideration payable in connection with announced acquisition of C. R. Bard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.