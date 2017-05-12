May 12 Becton Dickinson and Co:

* BD announces exercise of option to purchase additional shares by underwriters of public equity offerings increasing total gross proceeds to $4.95 billion

* Says with exercise of options, total gross proceeds for offerings is approximately $4.95 billion

* Becton Dickinson-to use proceeds from offerings to finance portion of cash consideration payable in connection with announced acquisition of C. R. Bard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: