June 5 Becton Dickinson And Co:

* BD announces extension of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard, Inc notes

* Becton Dickinson-has extended expiration date of exchange offers, consent solicitations for C.R. Bard notes to 12:01 a.m., New York city time, on July 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: