BRIEF-First Data Corp refinanced approximately $3.8 billion of term loans
May 2 Becton Dickinson And Co
* BD announces results for 2017 second fiscal quarter
* Q2 earnings per share $1.58
* Q2 revenue $2.969 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.92 billion
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $7.73 to $7.83
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.30
* Sees FY 2017 revenue down 3.5 to 4 percent
* Becton Dickinson- sees unfavorable impact to FY 2017 of approximately $50 to $60 million to revenues and approximately $0.20 to $0.25 to adjusted eps
* Becton Dickinson And Co- as reported, company now expects full fiscal year 2017 diluted earnings per share to be between $7.73 and $7.83
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.23, revenue view $2.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.44, revenue view $12.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Becton Dickinson- including estimated negative impact from foreign currency, co continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be between $9.35 and $9.45 for fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
CHICAGO, June 14 The first shipment of U.S. beef to China under a new trade deal went airborne on Wednesday, a Nebraska meat company said, just two days after Washington finalized details to resume exports, ending a 14-year ban.