BRIEF-Sears Canada says co, certain units obtains creditor protection under CCAA
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention
June 5 Becton Dickinson And Co
* BD receives FDA 510(K) clearance for molecular test for harmful intestinal bacteria causing infectious diarrhea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017