Feb 24 BDO Unibank Inc

* "BDO post record p26.1 billion income in 2016"

* fy net interest income went up by 15 per cent to 65.6 billion pesos

* fy gross nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio held steady at 1.3 per cent while NPL cover remained high at 139 per cent.

* "BDO is well-positioned to benefit from the country’s growth momentum."

* as at 31 dec'16, bank's capital base stood at 217.5 billion pesos, with common equity tier 1 ratio at 10.7 percent