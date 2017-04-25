April 25 BE Semiconductor Industries NV :

* Q1 revenue of 110.2 million euros ($119.7 million), up 18.4 percent versus Q4-16 and 39.5 percent versus Q1-16

* Q1 net income of eur 24.3 million is up 45.5 percent, or eur 7.6 million, versus Q4-16 and 203.8 percent, or eur 16.3 million, versus Q1-16

* Q1 orders eur 239.8 million versus eur 103.9 million year ago

* Q2-17 revenue forecast +40-50 percent versus Q1-17

* Sees H1-17 operating income to exceed full year 2016 levels assuming midpoint of Q2-17 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)