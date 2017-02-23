BRIEF-COAI says Gopal Vittal re-elected as chairman
* Gopal Vittal, managing director & chief executive officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the chairman of COAI
Feb 23 BE Semiconductor Industries NV:
* Q4 net income of EUR 16.7 million ($17.62 million) is up EUR 0.1 million versus Q3-16 and EUR 7.0 million versus Q4-15
* Q1-17 revenue expected to increase 15-20% versus Q4-16
* Orders to date in Q1-17 significantly exceed Q4-16 levels
* Q4 gross margin reaches 53.2% up versus 50.5% in Q3-16 and 50.0% in Q4-15 due primarily to material cost efficiencies and forex benefits
* Proposes FY dividend of EUR 1.74 per share
* Q4 net cash up € 31.6 million (23.2%) versus Q4-15 to reach € 168.1 million
* Q4 orders of € 91.4 million, up 17.0% versus Q3-16 and 18.2% versus Q4-15 as a result of broad based demand for BESI's advanced packaging portfolio and improved industry conditions
* Q4 revenue EUR 93.1 million versus EUR 77.8 million year ago
* Sees Q1 2017 gross margin to range between 52-54% versus the 53.2% realized in Q4-16
* Says Q1 operating expenses will increase by approximately 5-10% versus € 29.7 million reported in Q4-16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9477 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
NEW YORK, June 16 The largecap technology sector is expected to see a bump in its growth weighting when index provider Russell Investments completes the annual refresh of its benchmarks next Friday, a move that could lift tech shares targetted in the rejig.