BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May
For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million
April 20 Bear State Financial Inc
* Bear State Financial, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $23 million
* Bear State Financial Inc says net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $18.8 million compared to $16.9 million for same period in 2016
Bear State Financial Inc - Book value per common share was $6.31 at March 31, 2017, a 6% increase from $5.96 at March 31, 2016
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 13 China will sell its first U.S. dollar denominated sovereign bonds since 2004 in coming months along with yuan bonds, in its first overseas issuance of national debt since Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating in May.