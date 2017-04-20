April 20 Bear State Financial Inc

* Bear State Financial, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $23 million

* Bear State Financial Inc says net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $18.8 million compared to $16.9 million for same period in 2016

* Bear State Financial Inc - Book value per common share was $6.31 at March 31, 2017, a 6% increase from $5.96 at March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: