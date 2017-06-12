June 12 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc:

* Entered into new employment agreements with George G. Beasley, Caroline Beasley, Bruce G. Beasley and Brian E. Beasley

* Employment agreements of George Beasley, Caroline Beasley, Bruce Beasley, Brian Beasley have initial terms that expire on December 31, 2019