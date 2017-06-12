BRIEF-IGT awarded 7-yr contract with the West Virginia Lottery
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services
June 12 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc:
* Entered into new employment agreements with George G. Beasley, Caroline Beasley, Bruce G. Beasley and Brian E. Beasley
* Employment agreements of George Beasley, Caroline Beasley, Bruce Beasley, Brian Beasley have initial terms that expire on December 31, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2rnaLyh) Further company coverage:
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services
* Foxconn to invest over $10 billion on U.S. display-making plant
* AZZ Inc - AZZ intends to relocate its existing operations in Norcross, Georgia to new location Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: