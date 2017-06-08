UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 BEATE UHSE AG:
* ACCORDING TO PRELIM FIGURES, 2016 GROUP'S REVENUES TO BE IN UPPER RANGE OF UPDATED FORECAST CORRIDOR OF EUR 105.0 TO 110.0 MILLION
* FY EBIT ALSO EXPECTED WITHIN THE RANGE PREDICTED FOR 2016 OF EUR -1.0 TO 2.0 MILLION, BUT IN THE LOWER RANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources