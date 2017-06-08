June 8 BEATE UHSE AG:

* ACCORDING TO PRELIM FIGURES, 2016 GROUP'S REVENUES TO BE IN UPPER RANGE OF UPDATED FORECAST CORRIDOR OF EUR 105.0 TO 110.0 MILLION

* FY EBIT ALSO EXPECTED WITHIN THE RANGE PREDICTED FOR 2016 OF EUR -1.0 TO 2.0 MILLION, BUT IN THE LOWER RANGE